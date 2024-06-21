Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.24. 21,522,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 57,368,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 202.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,246.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 189,016 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

