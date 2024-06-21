Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 4.9 %

PDCO opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

