Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $136.35 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $136.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

