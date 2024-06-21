Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.24 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $136.42 million and $12.24 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

