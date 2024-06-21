PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. 3,843,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

