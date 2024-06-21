PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,968,552. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

