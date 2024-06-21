PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.80

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.80 and traded as high as $35.21. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 113,600 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.20 and a beta of 1.51.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

