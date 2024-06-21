PEDEVCO Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PEDEVCO in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 0.54.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

