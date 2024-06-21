Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.96

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.96 and traded as low as $19.85. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 19,248 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWOD

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at $754,419.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.