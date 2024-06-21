PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,038. The company has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

