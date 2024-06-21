Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after purchasing an additional 536,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,915. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $179.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

