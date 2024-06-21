Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 867.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 89,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,021 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $51.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,086,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

