Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after buying an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,200,045,000 after acquiring an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. 7,621,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

