Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock remained flat at $39.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,710,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,716. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.