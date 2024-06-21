Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.12. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 9,424 shares.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.23%.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
