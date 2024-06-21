Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.12. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 9,424 shares.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 136,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

