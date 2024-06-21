Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

CATX opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,490.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,394. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

