Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $16.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have commented on PBR. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.4 %

PBR stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 1,362,108 shares in the last quarter.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

