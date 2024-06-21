Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Don Gray Buys 41,200 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Don Gray bought 20,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$27,588.00.

PRQ stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Petrus Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

