Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 146,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,492,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 61,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

PFE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,652,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,237,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.