Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.39

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and traded as high as $17.66. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 71,982 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $718.47 million, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 143.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

