PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 407,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 178,495 shares.The stock last traded at $55.04 and had previously closed at $55.27.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

