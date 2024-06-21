Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 609,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,470. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $149.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,501 shares of company stock worth $33,268,189. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

