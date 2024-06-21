Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.10. 7,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 424,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

