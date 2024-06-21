Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.67

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5780463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

