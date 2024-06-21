Polianta Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.62. The stock had a trading volume of 359,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

