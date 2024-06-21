Polianta Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Newmont makes up 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.81. 8,614,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.