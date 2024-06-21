Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $2,706,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,635. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.