Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Shares of GRAB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,435,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,680. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

