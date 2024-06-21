Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises 7.0% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned 1.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 301,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,182. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

