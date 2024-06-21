Polianta Ltd Purchases 38,900 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 2.34% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 339,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,143. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $278.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

