PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
PolyPid Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.59. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
