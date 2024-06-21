PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.59. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

About PolyPid

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid makes up 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.