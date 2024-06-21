Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 877543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
PTLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
