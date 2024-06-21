PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.06 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

