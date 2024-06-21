Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 48,464 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of IBMR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.89. 5,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

