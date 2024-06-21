Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 6,733,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,644,457. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

