Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 951 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,672. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

