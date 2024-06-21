Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,748. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.