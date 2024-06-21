PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Alaleh Nouri Sells 10,000 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
PRCT stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $77.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRCT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $2,841,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $21,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.