PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Alaleh Nouri Sells 10,000 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

PRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $2,841,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $21,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

