Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $232.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $230.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Shares of PGR opened at $210.78 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

