Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 2.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock worth $199,910. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. 1,894,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,848. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

