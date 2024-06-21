PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) versus Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PubMatic and Lucas GC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

64.3% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PubMatic and Lucas GC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $267.01 million 3.64 $8.88 million $0.21 92.81 Lucas GC $1.47 billion 0.11 N/A N/A N/A

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucas GC.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Lucas GC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 4.42% 4.21% 1.95% Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PubMatic beats Lucas GC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company's platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business; and provides management consulting services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

