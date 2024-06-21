PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.91

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.91 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.69). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.73), with a volume of 1,340,178 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57. The firm has a market cap of £565.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,094.74 and a beta of 0.93.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

