Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for W&T Offshore, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

WTI stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $311.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. The company had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

