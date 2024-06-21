Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bio-Path in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.06). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPTH. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

