Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.53.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,275. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Q2 by 1,910.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $62,765,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

