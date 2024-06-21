Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for ATI Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. ATI has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 81,708 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 172,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.