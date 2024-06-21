Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

