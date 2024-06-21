Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Hold”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. Rapid7 has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

