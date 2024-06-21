Raydium Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $393.87 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Raydium
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,919,709 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
