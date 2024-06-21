Raytech Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 24th (NASDAQ:RAY)

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 24th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Raytech Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Raytech stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Raytech has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.04.
About Raytech
